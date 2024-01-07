Ice Cube follows Kevin Hart in coming back at Kat Williams

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reply Kat Williams

Ice Cube had a long and detailed reply for Kat Williams just after Kevin Hart’s “witty” response.



After making fun of several celebrities, including Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Cedric the Entertainer, on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams has been on headlines.

One of the other allegations made by the comedian was that he actively advocated for Friday After Next's rape scene to be taken out.

Ice Cube is now adding his perspective.

The rapper from Bow Down and star of the comedy directed by Marcus Raboy turned to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and shared a nine-minute video denying Williams' assertion on the alleged rape scene.

Williams asserted on Club Shay Shay that the original script had planned for his character, Money Mike, to record a sexual assault scene following his encounter with Terry Crews' character, Damon, in the lavatory.

Williams claimed he actively campaigned to have the scene taken down.

"The problem with Friday After Next is we're trying to make a classic comedy," Williams said on the podcast, "and this comedy involves a rape, and rape is never funny no matter who it happens to or what the circumstances are."

The comedian recalled that he told filmmakers, "If you would allow me, allow us to do this movie without a Black man getting raped in it. I promise you it will be twice as funny."

The script's co-writer, Ice Cube, attempted to clarify Williams' remarks.

"I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie, especially like Friday," he said. "That ain't my style. If you check out any of my movies, they're not raunchy. We did a movie called The Players Club. The subject matter is a little raunchy but for the most part even that we left it to your imagination."

He added, "The plier joke [in Friday After Next] was always in the script. We would never, ever show that. That's not my style if you look at any of my movies. So, that was never a discussion."

Ice Cube also claimed that discussions with actors about a script change can happen "to a certain extent, but we weren't going to change the movie for any actor."

"We do what we feel," he added, "and if it was a rape scene it woulda been in the movie. There was no reason not to shoot it. But that's not my style. I don't even like that kind of s**t in movies. And so, that was, to me, a little discrepancy there."

Williams had further asserted that he wrote the phrases for his persona. Cube affirmed that the assertion is largely true.

"The role was written, but he enhanced it, which is why Katt was so dope in the movie," Cube said.

"Money Mike had a small role, about as big as the Santa Claus role, but when we started filming, he was giving so much magic that we kept expanding the role, and giving him more to do because he was on point."

Williams also appeared to rekindle his long-standing battle with Hart in another segment of the podcast, accusing him of being an industry plant.

Kevin Hart gave him a response in a similar way, during a show.

Kevin Hart responded to Katt Williams, the NBA Unplugged star who blurted some ridiculous Knicks "facts" about his fellow comic, before their Friday night game versus the 76ers.

"Another fun fact about the New York Knicks, I don’t know if you guys know this, but Katt Williams bought the Knicks," Hart claimed about the Knicks vs 76ers game on Friday. "And it’s rumoured that he took the Knicks back, returned them with a receipt."

"He’s the first person to ever do that,' Hart added. 'He bought them for 15 days and returned them."