Ex-PTI SVP Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P ahead of polls

Najeeb Haroon (left) holds a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (centre), senior deputy convenors Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar in this undated photo. — X/ @faisalsubzwari

KARACHI: Najeeb Haroon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former senior vice president and ex-MNA, joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) a month ahead of general elections – scheduled for February 8.

The businessman-cum-politician, among the founding members of the Imran Khan-led party, announced joining MQM-P after meeting Covener Dr Khalid Maqbool, Deputy Conveners Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, and Rabita Committee members at the party’s central election office, Pakistan House, in Karachi's PECHS Block 6 area.

Talking to reporters, he formally announced his association with the Siddiqui-led party. The former PTI SVP said that he has a strong political background of 27 years and would continue to serve Pakistan.

He added that the May 9 riots — that erupted last year after PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest — had seriously damaged Pakistan’s image globally.

Taking to X – formerly Twitter – Senator Faisal Sabzwari welcomed the senior politician and said: “Najeeb bhai, a self-made successful businessman, is considered an honest political worker, will be an asset for us.”



He added that Najeeb was also the elected chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The politico had parted ways with PTI in July 2023 while condemning May 9 riots. He had been elected as a Member of National Assembly (MNA) and defeated MQM-P candidate Amir Waliuddin Chishti in the 2018 general polls

However, Najeeb Haroon, who is also known as the highest taxpaying politician, resigned from his office in 2020 after an alleged shortage of development funds for his constituency, NA-256 Karachi.