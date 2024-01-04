Meghan Markle still working with Hollywood agency despite setback of 2023

Meghan Markle is still on-board with her talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) despite having a tumultuous year in business deals.

Previously, royal author Angela Levin pointed tweeting on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex’s name “is not on her new agent William Morris’s [sic] website.”

She then speculated, “Could she have been dropped quietly?”

However, it appears that the former Suits actress is still active on The Harry Walker Agency website, which is a division of WME, reported GB News.

The agency describes Prince Harry’s wife as an “exclusive” hire as there are bookings available to take her on as a ‘Speaker.’ Moreover, they went to deatilk her bio as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model.”

The news comes after The Hollywood Reporter, known as the ‘Bible of the Tinseltown’ included Harry and Meghan in the list of the biggest losers of 2023.

THR called Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare and the Sussexes’ Netflix biography “whiny” last month.

In the past year, the Montecito-based couple not only received criticism for the memoir and the Netflix series, they were also called out for “exaggerating” the alleged ‘near catastrophic car chase’ incident in New York in May.

In June, their Spotify deal collapsed after which they were dubbed untrustworthy by industry giants delivering a blow to their shaking Netflix multimillion dollar contract.