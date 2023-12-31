Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to brace for major financial blows in 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to brace for major financial blows in 2024 as their deepening rift with the royal family presented them as a 'problematic couple' in Hollywood.

As per Express.co.uk, former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole claimed, "Americans have grown weary of them for bringing nothing but negativity to everything they touch."



He continued, "Over the past year, they have achieved little more than alienating themselves from the US public and the powerful media companies that employ them – as well as driving an even bigger wedge between themselves and the Royal Family."

The royal expert's remarks came after The Hollywood Reporter, known as the "Bible of the Tinseltown" included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the list of the biggest losers of 2023.

The renowned media outlet called Harry's tell-all memoir Spare and the Sussexes' Netflix biography "whiny" in their recent article.

It reads, "But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin."

It is pertinent to mention that 2023 proved to be a difficult year for the Montecito couple.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, also made it to the headlines following Omid Scobie's claims about "racist royals" in his book Endgame.