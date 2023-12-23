Meghan Markle’s talent agency regrets signing her ‘failing’ brand?

Meghan Markle signed with big Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April 2023

Meghan Markle may be delivered a big blow to her career prospects as her talent agency is struggling to land her new gigs.

Back in April, the Duchess of Sussex signed with big Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), to spearhead her business and career ventures.

However, the former Suits actress instead had her Spotify deal cancelled in July and hers and Prince Harry’s multi-million Netflix contract hanging by a balance.

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield commented on the current scenario referencing a Deadline report that Meghan was “specifically struggling through WME to secure brand deals” and the agency was “really scratching their head around how to manage” her brand.

Read More: Meghan Markle urged to 'rethink' her brand after Spotify failure

There were even conversations that the roadblock in the Sussexes’ career has been due to the royal family and their rift.

“With so much animosity towards the Royal Family coming from the Sussexes, people like Dior that were rumoured to be working with Meghan previously, had recently dressed Queen Camilla,” Schofield said.

“And on top of that, recently named the young woman playing Kate Middleton in The Crown as their new face of Dior. It’s not Meghan, it’s Kate from The Crown that’s the new face of Dior.”

She suggested that the reason Harry and Meghan are “eager to reconcile” is because they “need to reconcile with the Royal Family so that they can try to navigate in Hollywood.”

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter branded the Sussexes as the “biggest losers in Hollywood” as they mentioned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a “compelling case study” for “Harvard Business School on the ultimate in brand buzz failure.”