Kyle Richards opens to all forms of love after emotional meltdown

Kyle Richards, during an especially boisterous lunch, the 54-year-old Bravo mainstay asks her fellow housewives whether they would consider "dating a woman" in a preview of what's to come on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



Dorit Kemsley almost spits out her wine as Crystal Kung Minkoff asks Kyle the same question again, to which Kyle responds with a simple "yeah" and a small nod.

In another scene of the teaser, Kyle is shown debating an impending choice. She looks at something on her phone and confesses to friend Morgan Wade, "I'm so anxious," biting her lip thoughtfully.

"I really don't know if I can do it," she continues before the country singer assures her, "You got it."

Kyle and Morgan's close friendship has sparked rumours of a romance following Kyle's split from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

They have been spending time together, working out, going on trips with other celebrities, and even sharing a tattoo.

In August 2023, the couple made fun of the rumours surrounding their friendship when they appeared in Morgan's music video for her song "Fall in Love with Me."

The country singer and Kyle, who plays her romantic partner in the video, feed each other fruit, take a bubble bath together, and almost kiss.

Subsequently that month, Morgan dispelled dating rumours by speaking exclusively with People magazine about her connection with Richards. At that moment, she declared, "We're friends. There are dumb people on the internet."