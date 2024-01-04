Master storyteller Herman Raucher, 'Watermelon Man' writer, passes away

Herman Raucher, the acclaimed screenwriter and novelist whose coming-of-age tale Summer of '42 touched audiences worldwide and whose provocative script for "Watermelon Man" explored racial identity with audacious humour, died on December 28, 2023, of natural causes. He was 95.

Raucher's career spanned decades, weaving stories that resonated with their timeless themes and raw emotional depth. His breakout screenplay, Summer of '42, based on his novel of the same name, catapulted him to Hollywood fame.

Released in 1971, Summer of '42 captured the bittersweet nostalgia of adolescence against the backdrop of World War II. The film, starring Gary Grimes and Jennifer O'Neill, earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay for Raucher.

Raucher's versatility shone through in his diverse filmography. In 1976, he penned the script for Ode to Billy Joe, a Southern Gothic saga based on the hit song. He also contributed to the scripts of Sweet November (1968), The Other Side of Midnight (1977), and The Great Santini (1979).

Among his most daring works was Watermelon Man (1970), a satirical comedy that tackled racial identity head-on. The film, starring Godfrey Cambridge as a white insurance salesman who wakes up Black, sparked both controversy and critical acclaim for its bold exploration of societal prejudices.

Beyond the silver screen, Raucher found success as a novelist. His debut novel, The Summer of '42, became a bestseller, establishing him as a master storyteller across mediums.

He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Raucher.