Britney Spears will ‘never’ return to music announcing career change

Britney Spears shut down rumours of her music return with a scathing statement on social media.

The Grammy-winning musician, 42, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to clear the air about an alleged upcoming album that she has been working on.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash,” Spears began her post. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry.”

However, she explained that she is still writing, alluding to a change of profession.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me,” she continued.

“I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

Read More: Britney Spears ‘secretly’ working with Charli XCX for ‘banger’ new album in 2024

The Gimme More musician appeared to have responded to reports that claimed Spears had secretly tapped Charlie XCX, 31, for an upcoming album.

The two were allegedly working on a song together which would be released alongside her new album.