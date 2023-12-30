Britney Spears ‘secretly’ working with Charli XCX for ‘banger’ new album in 2024

Britney Spears is looking at new beginning in her career as the New Year inches closer.

The Princess of Pop is reportedly planning her comeback in music after an eight-year hiatus and will be releasing an album in the year.

According to reports, the Baby One More Time hitmaker, 42, has been secretly working with Charli XCX, 31, on a song which will be released with the new album next year.

“The Britney album is being kept top secret,” an insider told The Sun. “Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang.”

The British popstar was reportedly seen going in and out of the studio earlier this year. “She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on to the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.”

The source noted that Charli, who has written songs for stars like Selena Gomez, Raye, Blondie, Gwen Stefani, is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century” so there is “pressure for the music to be great.”

“Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs,” the source said. “She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney’s guidance of what she is after.”

Spears new album will be the first after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.