Britney Spears ready to ‘put past to rest’ with estranged sister Jamie Lynn: Report

Britney Spears has reportedly been following her sister Jamie’s journey on ‘I’m a Celeb’

Britney Spears is ready to bury the hatchet with long-time estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the Princess of Pop is reportedly contemplating reconciliation with her younger sister after watching Jamie Lynn’s recent short but emotional stint on I’m a Celeb, according to The Sun.

“A lot of water has passed under that bridge and given it is Christmas, Britney is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed,” a source noted to the outlet.

According to the insider, Britney was “supportive” of Jamie’s appearance on the show and even kept up with her journey “with some interest,” and is now extending an olive branch during the festive season.

The news of a potential reconciliation comes a few weeks after the Toxic songstress started ending years of estrangement with her family over a 13-year conservatorship, starting with celebrating her birthday with mom Lynn Spears.

Now, “Britney has said she’s like to meet up with Jamie Lynn if they could make it happen,” per the source. “They are sisters at the end of the day and even though they’ve had their fair share of run-ins over the years, it is time to finally see if they can put their past to rest.”

Likewise, Jamie spoke “all totally positive and glowing” things of Britney during her time on I’m a Celeb, per the outlet.

For the past few years, the sisters have had a complicated relationship as a consequence of fame and Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship.