Emily Atack has 'decades-long bond' with her boyfriend Alistair

The Inbetweeners actress is expecting her first child with Dr Alistair Garner

Emily Atack's new boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby is her step-cousin MailOnline can reveal.

The Inbetweeners actress joyfully shared on Instagram last week that she is expecting her first child with Dr Alistair Garner.

In a black and white photo flaunting her baby bump, the 34-year-old expressed being 'over the moon' about being five months pregnant, with an expected due date in April.

To prepare for their baby's arrival, Emily and Alistair have recently moved in together after setting up their new home.

It has been disclosed that Emily's mother, Kate Robbins, is the sister of Alistair's stepmother, Jane Garner.

The connection between Emily and Alistair dates back almost three decades, as they were introduced when Emily's aunt began dating Alistair's father, Stephen Garner, in the early nineties before their marriage in 1994.

Although Emily and Alistair initially kept their relationship under wraps, they grew closer over the past year and have now publicly announced their impending parenthood.

Emily surprised her followers with the pregnancy revelation, sharing a photo of her baby bump and expressing that she's 'never been so happy and terrified at the same time.'