Holly Willoughby’s doppelganger will not take her place in ‘This Morning’

Holly Willoughby’s look alike, Mollie King will not be taking the place of the popular presenter after she exited This Morning three months ago.

King, 36, joined Dermot O’Leary to host the morning show after Willoughby exited the ITV programme following an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

When she appeared on the screen, fans had to do a double take to realise that it was King and not Willoughby, describing her as the former host’s doppelganger.

While there was speculation that King could step in for Willoughby, but ITV bosses have ruled out the possibility.

“It seemed like a really good idea to get Mollie on, she is literally a dead ringer for Holly and she has a big fan base,” an insider told MailOnline.

“A bit like Holly, girls love her and men fancy her, plus she comes across as so sweet and lovely which viewers like.”

However, the source cited “inexperience” as the reason behind cutting her off the list of possible hosts.

“She just doesn’t have the hours of live broadcasting time that is needed to host a show like This Morning,” they continued. “It would have been a great gimmick for the programme, she literally is Holly’s doppelgänger but it was a case of thanks, but no thanks.”