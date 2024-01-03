Ian Ziering breaks silence on 'alarming' altercation with bikers in LA

Ian Ziering breaks silence on 'alarming' altercation with bikers in Los Angeles

Ian Ziering spoke out over physical altercation with a group of bikers that took place last week.

Taking to Instagram, Monday, Jan. 1, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained how the street brawl instigated after he exited his car to “assess any damage” done by one of the bikers.

In a video obtained by TMZ on Sunday, Dec. 31, Ziering was filmed in a physical altercation with a biker gang on the street of Los Angeles.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he began the lengthy caption alongside a video of the statement.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” the actor continued.

“I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.”

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year,” the Sharknado star added.