Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering violently attacked by bikers in L.A.

Actor Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 31.
In a video obtained by TMZ, a biker gang could be seen surrounding the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s vehicle on Hollywood Blvd.
The brawl kicked off after Ziering got out of his car and launched a punch at one of the bikers situated in front of his car.
It’s unclear whether the bike’s collision with the vehicle prompted such a response from the actor. A source told the outlet that Ziering’s car ‘may have been hit’ before the altercation.
Other bikers shortly began to swarm him and uncontrollably started throwing punches at him, before the Sharknado actor made a run to the other side of the street, which was overflowing with onlookers.
Ziering eventually returned to his vehicle after the biker gang dispersed and drove off.
According to the latest update from the outlet, the official report listed the actor as the victim as the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the incident.
