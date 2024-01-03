Selena Gomez to retire after one album amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez to leave music for acting?

Selena Gomez shared a major update about her career and retirement plans, amid her blossoming romance with Benny Blanco.



Selena Gomez has been quietly revealing tracks from her upcoming album, which is a follow-up to 2020's Rare, to fans as she gets ready to release it this year. The singer and actor appears to be more focused on her time on screen than in the recording studio, though.

Gomez talked about finding a niche in the entertainment field "to just settle on" on an unreleased episode of the Smartless podcast featuring Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

She mentioned that she had done acting, singing, and is currently the CEO of her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. Although she "feel[s] like I have one more album in me," she admitted to the hosts that, in an ideal world, she "would probably choose acting."

Gomez retorted, "You're right, but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired," as the group praised her musical abilities and noted that she doesn't have to choose one lane.

The singer of Calm Down, who made her romance with music producer Benny Blanco public earlier this month, recently posted a sweet selfie of the two of them on her Instagram Story on Saturday, finishing 2023 as a couple.

In the shared photo, the couple was seen standing above what appeared to be a wooden deck, with water to their front and rear.

The Only Murders in The Building actress, 35, smiled at the camera while holding her from behind and kissing the Rare singer's neck with a brilliantly printed sweater. She was wearing an enormous dark jumper.