Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan's PDA-filled video goes viral

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan pack on the PDA in a now-viral video

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan displayed a token of affection on Jordan’s 33rd birthday on Saturday, December, 30.

According to Page Six a witness noted that the couple put up an affectionate display while dining with a group of friends in E11EVEN, in Miami, to celebrate Jordan's big day.

The source said: "Their PDA was on full display. The group was having a great time."

Larsa didn’t shy away from celebrating her beau’s birthday.

One partygoer confirmed that the couple were “deeply engrossed in each other’s company” and reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Jordan took to his Instagram Story, sharing a series of pictures and videos from the birthday party.

The duo danced until 4AM with waitresses holding bottles of tequila in the background.

The Bravolebrity gave her beau a shoutout on his actual birthday.

She shared an adorable picture of the duo locking lips, captioning it as: “Happy birthday my love! I’m so blessed to have you in my life,” capped with a heart emoji.

The 33-year-old thanked her, writing, "Love you more," while adding three heart-fire emojis.

For the unverwsed, the duo have been dating for a year, after making it official in January 2023.