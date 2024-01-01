Green Day shocks crowd by changing lyrics to American Idiot during NYE gig

Green Day changes lyric mid-show, belting out 'I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda'

Green Day bashed Donald Trump and his followers by changing lyrics to their hit track American Idiot from 2004 titular album during New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday, December, 31.

The rock band performed a number of hits during their gig at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

During American Idiot, singer Billie Joe Armstrong publicly expressed his dislike by calling out the former American president, singing: 'I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda' instead of 'I'm not a part of a redneck agenda.'

The Homecoming singer's abrupt change of lyrics was met with a roar of screams from the crowd, who grooved along with the rest of the song.

The band has frequently made headlines for endorsing anti-Trump campaigns, including during the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019 in Las Vegas, at the time of the politician's presidency.

They also chanted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" during their performance at the American Music Awards after Trump won the 2016 presidential elections.

Armstrong has been quite candid about the political dilemma.

He also exclaimed at an intimate party in 2018, noting: “I f****** hate Donald Trump so much,” adding, “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad.”

Green Day was inducted by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

