Blake Shelton slammed for 'embarassing' New Year's Eve performance

Blake Shelton performed alongside Trace Adkins during New Year's Eve: Nashville's Big Bash

Blake Shelton drew ire from country music fans for his ‘lazy’ performance during New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash.

The 47-year-old singer joined forces with Trace Adkins, 61, to belt out a live rendition of Hillbilly Bone, their collaborative track first released in 2011.

Shelton, who decked out in a casual outfit, featuring a crisp black button-up shirt and a pair of dark jeans, sparked fury among fans accusing the singer for performing a pre-recorded song.

They also expressed confusion over the Voice alum’s schedule as he was also slated to perform at WinStar World Casino and Resort on New Year’s Eve.

“How’s Blake Shelton “live” in Nashville for #CBSNashvilleNYE when he’s about to go on stage at @WinStarWorld in 5min? He must have one fast a** tour bus!” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“what happened to REAL country music? Rap is not country!” another said in response to a video clip of the singing duo performing Hell Right.

"This is an embarrassment to country music," commented a third.

It comes after Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are forced to spend their New Year's Eve apart due to their respective work commitments.

The couple hasn't been spotted together in quite sometime, fueling rumors that they might be struggling with marital woes.