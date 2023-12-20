Gwen Stefani on spending New Year’s Eve away from Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani reveals why she will spend holidays apart from Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has recently spilled why she will spend this New Year’s Eve away from her husband Blake Shelton.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Sweet Escape singer said, “Well, it’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas.”

Stefani revealed that Shelton would perform at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Stefani explained, “Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host.”

“So, I was like, ‘I'm gonna do it.’ If you're gonna be working then I’m gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it’s gonna be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stefani talked about New Year’s resolution, stating, “On the wellness front,” she hopes to be “more consistent,” and her romance-focused resolution is to “keep loving”.

Earlier this month, Shelton also told Entertainment Tonight about his New Year’s resolution.

“I haven't managed to stop drinking yet,” remarked the singer.

Shelton pointed out, “Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it.”

Meanwhile, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3, 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.