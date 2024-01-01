Latif Khosa's son arrested for 'assaulting policemen with group of lawyers'

PTI leader Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa. — khosalaw.com/File

LAHORE: Police on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s son, Khurram Latif Khosa, was arrested for assaulting cops along with a group of lawyers in Lahore, Geo News reported.

In a statement, Latif confirmed the arrest of his son, a Supreme Court advocate, by Mozang police station personnel.

He said Khurram was nabbed from his office near the high court, claiming that they were being targeted for their association with the embattled PTI.

In a statement, police said a case had been lodged against Khurram in Mozang police station. According to a first information report (FIA), Advocate Khurram along with 15 to 20 lawyers attacked police officials.

The FIR said they assailed police officials and threatened them with serious consequences.

On January 24 last year, Latif's other son, Balakh Sher Khosa survived a gun attack in Lahore. Two assailants riding a motorbike had opened fire at Balakh’s vehicle, wounding him in the arm in the Iqbal Town area.

On December 17, Latif announced joining the PTI "on the wish" of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“I have decided this only in the interest of the country and democracy,” the former Pakistan Peoples Party leader had said in a statement adding that he had decided to raise his voice vigorously for the truth.