Tom Brady reveals the only ‘downside’ to 2023 amid highs and lows

Tom Brady shares a wrap from 2023 with New Year of 2024

Tom Brady’s “grateful” for all the things that happened in 2023, but looks down to only one moment.



“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” Brady, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 31. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Brady shared a carousal of photos on social media, featuring adorable moments with his kids, Vivian, 11, Ben, 16, and Jack, 16.

(Brady shares his two younger children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and Jack with his former partner Bridget Moynahan.)

“I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me,” he continued.

“As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”

The former quarterback for the New England Patriots joked about sharing a low point from the previous year to end his post.

“PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party,” he wrote. “Kind of forced my hand.”

Tom Brady's retirement

Brady made his second retirement announcement in an emotional Instagram video prior to the 2023 NFL season.

“I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all,” he captioned the post in February. “I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”

In the video message, Brady thanked his fans, family, friends, teammates, and rivals while joking that he would "get to the point."

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Brady declared his temporary retirement from football in February 2022, but he returned to the game the following month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in March 2022.

“But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”