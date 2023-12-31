Tom Wilkinson, ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘The Bedroom’ star, dies unexpectedly at 75

Tom Wilkinson left behind his wife Diana Hardcastle and two daughters Alice and Mollie

Tom Wilkinson has passed away at the age of 75.

The British actor – known for his award-winning roles in classics such as The Full Monty, The Bedroom, and Michael Clayton – passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Saturday.

A statement released to BBC on behalf of his family announced, “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.”

The statement further read, “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson was born in Leeds, England, in 1948 and started his acting career at the age of 18 years old in a play.

He secured his first major television role in 1986 on the mini-series First Among Equals, where he also met his future wife, Diana Hardcastle.

The pair tied the knot in 1988 and welcomed two daughters – Alice and Mollie – during their marriage.

Wilkinson played the supporting role of former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in The Full Monty – a 1997 comedy musical about unemployed steel workers who form a striptease group – for which he won a BAFTA award.

He also received Academy Award nominations for his evocative performance in The Bedroom, an Emmy for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 mini-series John Adams, and multiple other nominations throughout his decades-long career.