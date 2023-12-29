Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker steal spotlight on 'night out'

Kourtney Kardashian and her rockstar beau Travis Barker painted the town red (or should we say black?) on Wednesday night, leaving fans swooning over their picture-perfect date night.



Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos from their outing, captioned "Mom and Dad's night out."

The couple, affectionately known as Kravis, looked effortlessly cool and coordinated in their sleek all-black attire. Kardashian sported a figure-hugging black dress with a statement necklace, while Barker rocked a leather jacket over a black three-piece.

Their undeniable chemistry radiated through the photos, as they cosied up for pictures, laughed together, and shared sweet embraces.

One photo captured a particularly tender moment, where Barker was seen planting a gentle kiss on Kardashian's forehead as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Other highlights included a shot of the couple holding hands and another of them playfully sticking their tongues out at the camera.

Fans couldn't get enough of the Kravis PDA, flooding the comments section with heart emojis and messages of adoration. "You guys are the cutest couple ever!" wrote one fan, while another chimed in, "Mom and Dad are seriously the hottest couple on the planet."

Kardashian is mom to three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker, on the other hand, has two children, Alabama and Landon, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The couple has openly spoken about their desire to create a united family, and their social media posts often feature their kids together, enjoying vacations, holidays, and everyday moments.