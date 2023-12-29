Nicole Kidman shares cutest ‘holiday chores’ after Christmas

Nicole Kidman spent her holidays in the cutest way possible.
On Wednesday, December 27, Kidman, 56, posted pictures of herself nursing newborn lambs on what looked to be her and husband Keith Urban's Australian farm on her Instagram Story.
"Holiday chores," was her caption for the adorable photos.
The Oscar winner wore black leggings, a navy puffer coat and white trainers for a casual outfit that was perfect for the chilly winter day. She tucked her hair back into a low bun and accessorised with a dark blue baseball cap.
In 2008, Kidman and Urban, both 56, bought their estate, Bunya Hill, situated in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. The 111-acre property is said to have cost $6.5 million.
The couple, who was married in 2005, has two kids, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, and they usually alternate between their farmhouse and Nashville.
In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Kidman revealed that the family was first drawn to the property because of its "simplicity," "air," and "peace."
(Kidman is also the mother of her children, Connor, 28, and Bella, 31, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.)
