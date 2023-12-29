Parts of Karachi to witness power shutdown today

Entire neighbourhood plunges into darkness during loadshedding in Karachi. — AFP/File

The K-Electric (KE) announced a power shutdown schedule for areas served by Malir Grid due to maintenance activity on Friday (today).

The KE spokesperson said that the power supply would remain temporarily suspended from 9am to 6pm in parts of Karachi on December 29.

According to an official statement, the maintenance work will be undertaken to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.



For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call centre 118, the company added.

These areas served by the Malir Grid may experience power shutdown during the maintenance work:

Askari-V Flats, Askari-V Malir Cantt, Model Colony Sheet-5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10 Lassi Para, Rana Garden, Alamgir Society Block-A&C, Liaquat Avenue, Gulshan-e-Qamar, Deh-Tapo Memon goth, Block 8 & 8/A till Malir Cantt, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir H-Area, F.South, Jinnah Square, Aleemabad, Sajan Goth, Sehar Town, Bismillah Town, D-4 Area, D-1, C-Area, S-2, S-1, D-2 Malir Colony, Bout Goth, F.South, G-Area, Ind Area, Jinnah Colony, Jaffer Tyar Malir, Malir Millat Garden, Sahibdad Goth, Abidia Center, Bout Goth, Askari V Bungalows, Malir Cantt. Sector H Bungalows, Model Colony RKV, Sheet # 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16, Jaffer Bagh, Tina Square, Sweet Homeland, Memon Goth Industrial Area, Damlottee Road, Malir Nafees Banglows, F.South, Nafees Town, Jaffer Tyar, Aleemabad C Area, Seher Town, Atiq Town, and Sajan Goth.

The power distribution firm had announced a power shutdown schedule for areas served by Memon Goth-New Landhi Grid and Orangi Town Grid on December 25 and 26 respectively.