Holly Willoughby becomes VIRAL SENSATION!

However, Holly Willoughby's bedding collection has unexpectedly become a viral sensation during the festive season, particularly due to sheets featuring the likeness of the star being offered for sale.

The 42-year-old presenter introduced her third bedding range for the retailer in February, and the floral design prompted one user to humorously comment that it resembled a 'commemorative' piece.

Tweeting a snap of the bedding on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fan shared: 'Honestly thought Holly Willoughby had died and Dunelm were selling commemorative bedding.'

The post sparked a flurry of responses from other users poking fun at the bedding, with one referencing Holly's famous 'Are you OK?' speech on This Morning in June.

Showing their comedic talents, one user shared: 'Firstly, did you sleep OK? I hope so,' while another quipped: 'Do they do a Holly Valance?'

'Surely it should be branded Hollow Pillowby?' one fan joked while another noted: 'I wanted to buy some but the queues were too long.'

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Holly will be returning to live TV in the New Year after agreeing to host Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby who has been too scared to step outside her house following an alleged kidnapping and murder plot has finally decided to return as the host of Dancing On Ice, airing on January 14 on ITV1.



Willoughby has hosted the ice skating competition since 2006.



According to MailOnline, Holly, at 42, was reassured by a visit from 48-year-old Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern, her co-host for the show.

Sources at ITV reveal that the two have been acquainted for many years, and having Stephen as a co-host significantly eased Holly's concerns about returning to television.

The pair hosted the ITV children's programme Ministry of Mayhem together 20 years ago.