Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' fails to damage Princess Kate's reputation

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's popularity is growing rapidly even after Omid Scobie's claims in his new book.



Some experts believe that the future of the monarchy and the royal family rests on Kate's shoulders even after all the allegations and attacks against the Princess.



Patrick Jephson, who happens to have some very legit royal expertise, appeared gushing over the Princess of Wales as he singled Kate out as literally the key figure in shaping the next chapter of royal family history.



"It helps that Catherine, like Diana, has that indefinable but essential royal quality: presence. She has the bearing, the gravitas, the regal factor that already sets her apart from other royal women as a future queen," Jephson, according to Page Six, explained.



"Monarchy is the ultimate long game…because unlike business, politics, or media stardom, royalty is for life and its time horizons are infinite. Catherine has mastered that long game and that’s a very significant achievement," the expert previously said.

The royal family has suffered a bruising few years with Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, Meghan's claims in tell-all interview, Andrew's scandal and Omid Scobie's Endgame. Despite these all, most polls show a majority of the British public still support the monarchy.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Kate Middleton are the most liked royals. And royal commentators and historians believe that the future of the monarchy does rest on their shoulders.



Omid Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan's "mouthpiece", also failed to damage the reputation and popularity of the Princess.

The author, who shot to fame writing Harry and Meghan’s book Finding Freedom in 2020, had to face backlash for likening Kate Middleton to a 'Stepford wife' who was 'detached like the Queen' in his newly released book



He also came under fire for causing controversy after Original Dutch version of the book named two senior members of the royal family who allegedly raised concerns about Meghan and Harry’s oldest son Archie’s skin colour before he was born.