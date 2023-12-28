MQM-P 'open' to seat adjustments with PML-N

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation led by Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique calls on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 27, 2023. — PID

In a major breakthrough ahead of the February 8 general elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) finally agreed to talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on seat adjustments in five National Assembly and 10 Sindh Assembly constituencies, revealed well-informed sources.



The two parties have been in contact with each other in connection with a proposed electoral alliance for the past couple of weeks as PML-N is making all-out efforts to return to power for the fourth time in the country.

Currently, Sindh has become the epicentre of political realignments with former allies the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) trying to make new alliances to strengthen their position in the upcoming polls.

The PML-N and the MQM-P would hold negotiations for seat adjustments on NA-229 Malir-I, NA-230 Malir-II, NA-231 Malir-III and NA-243 Karachi Keamari-II constituencies, the sources added. The MQM-P was also ready for seat adjustment on NA-239 (South District).

The Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led party was also opened to talks on the 10 provincial assembly seats in the five NA constituencies.

Last week, the MQM-P maintained that no seat adjustment has taken place with PML-N over the NA-242 constituency in district Keamari.

Speaking with Geo News, the party's spokesperson refuted all reports regarding the seat adjustment with the Shehbaz Sharif-led party in the aforementioned constituency, terming them "baseless".

The spokesperson added that MQM-P Senior Deputy Convenor Mustafa Kamal is the party's candidate for the seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz will land in Karachi today and is likely to hold negotiations with the MQM-P leadership to finalise the seat adjustments.

The PML-N believed that an electoral deal with the MQM-P would help it get 3 to 4 seats in the port city. Last month, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah had said that three to four candidates of his party could get elected in Karachi in the upcoming general elections.

In November, reports emerged in the local media that the PML-N and the MQM-P would jointly contest the upcoming general elections. The rumours emerged after after an MQM-P delegation comprising Convener Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal met with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party's Model Town secretariat.

However, both parties later turned down the rumours of "seat adjustments".