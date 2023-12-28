Harry Styles with girlfriend Taylor Russell enjoys Boxing Day dip

On Boxing Day, Harry Styles surprised his fans by taking a bath in the River Thames while wearing just his underwear.

The 29-year-old singer from One Direction braved the cold water wearing only a pair of tiny trunks and a bobble hat to cover up his fresh buzz cut.

Taylor Russell, Watermelon Sugar crooner's girlfriend, joined him for a swim in the London Thames. During the swim, the singer showed off his tattooed body.

Harry smiled for a fan's photo after taking a plunge. He and Taylor have been rumoured to be together since November.

They were first seen in June and have been spotted on several outings, including a trip to Vienna's Plague Column.

"Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music," an insider revealed.

Model and actress Taylor gave a warning about romance and relationships in an honest interview in August, allegedly opening up everything about her love life. During an interview for The Face magazine, Taylor, who was performing in the play The Effect at the time, opened out about her feelings about love.

She stated: "You are going to be hurt that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it."

She went on to admit that she finds it hard to express her feelings, saying: "I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."

Despite her candid remarks, Taylor shared that she has a positive attitude towards relationships and dating. She described "love" as her favourite drug.