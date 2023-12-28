Miley Cyrus’ ‘future’ plans with Maxx Morando revealed

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are 'so much in love'

Miley Cyrus’ may be planning a “future” with Maxx Morando.



“Miley could see a healthy, positive and fruitful life with Maxx,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him.

Despite the fact that they are "doing great," Cyrus, 31, and Morando, 25, aren't eager to get married.

The insider continues, "Miley is very much in love," adding that she's willing to walk down the aisle once more.

(Cyrus started dating Liam Hemsworth in 2009; the two were previously married. 2019 saw the couple's divorce after fewer than a year of marriage.)

Although Cyrus had mentioned Morando in an interview months earlier, Us verified in February 2022 that the two were "exploring things and seeing where it goes."

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she told Vogue during a September 2021 interview.

“Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

Things didn't turn romantic until the next year, despite Cyrus and Morando posing together at the Gucci Love Parade event in November of that year.

This past May, Cyrus told British Vogue, "We got put on a blind date," disclosing that her first encounter with Morando had been a few summers before.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The twosome's situation turned out well. A different insider told Us in March 2022 that Cyrus and Morando were "having fun and have been spending a lot of time together" when the couple's relationship first became public.

The insider continued by stating that Morando and Cyrus had been "exploring things and seeing where it goes" and that they were "very compatible with each other."

Morando was a huge assistance to Cyrus throughout the recording of her Endless Summer Vacation album, which was released in March. On the album, he even produced two tracks.