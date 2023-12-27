Kourtney Kardashian radiates confidence in glamorous postpartum look

Kourtney looked terrific with a leggy display in a long, black fuzzy coat clasped at the front.

Confidently showcasing her postpartum figure, Kourtney Kardashian shared glamorous Instagram photos on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder, who welcomed her fourth child in November, donned the outfit during her family's star-studded Christmas Eve bash over the weekend.

At the festive event, Kourtney turned heads with a leggy display in a long, black fuzzy coat clasped at the front.



Underneath, she wore a black bodysuit and sheer black tights, sticking to a monochromatic color scheme. Striking poses in front of a plain white wall, the TV personality flaunted her fashionable look during the night out.

In addition to the photos, the mother-of-four shared a short reel, twirling for the camera and flashing a big smile near a lit-up Christmas tree.



Social media users and celebrities jumped to the comment section to share their positive and encouraging thoughts, including her sister Khloe, who penned, 'When you're a baddie no matter what.'





Olivia Pierson typed out, 'You looked SO beautiful ,' while Stassi Schroeder added, 'YES.' Pregnant Miranda Kerr also joined in by typing a fire emoji.