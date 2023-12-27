Victoria ‘Peckham’s’ ‘weird’ Christmas gift to David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share Christmas gift

Victoria Beckham got her husband David Beckham a very unique Christmas gift this year.



“What do you get @davidbeckham for Christmas??,” Victoria, 49, shared an Instagram reel on Monday , December 25 with the caption, revealing her husband’s Christmas gift, a whole flock of chickens.

The reel began with the couple greeting one another a Merry Christmas with David, 49, outside his brand-new chicken coop.

“What did you get for Christmas David?” Victoria enquired intentionally, to which David, wearing a Santa hat, exclaimed, “I got some chickens!”

In order to get his new far friends to come out and greet the camera, the former soccer player scattered some food outside of their coop. David received not only chickens but also a rooster.

“He got some chickens!” Victoria exclaimed. “Beckham chickens! There they are — the chickens. There is actually a massive cock in there as well.”

A few of hens appeared from their coop to find out about what was going on as Victoria was filming. But the rooster and the others chose to remain inside their comfortable home.

“They’re a bit camera shy, these chickens … and the cock,” she joked.

The former Spice Girl provided an update on the birds' transition to their new home with the Beckham family later that day.

“Hen and cock update!!!” she captioned her Instagram Story as she recorded the birds. “They have beautiful hair, blowing in the wind.”

She also uploaded a video of her 18-year-old son Cruz scurrying around their property in an attempt to capture a hen and return it to their house.

Victoria shared a photo of David grinning in the kitchen the day after they got ready to have their Thanksgiving dinner, which included some very large poultry.

“We love you so much @davidbeckham X,” she expressed her feeings on Tuesday. “Happy Christmas, you are our everything, we love you so much xxxx.”

Fans did not delay to add their compliments, funny in some way, while praising Victoria’s sense of humour for the “weird” gift.

“Victoria has such amazing sense of humour, love it,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Victoria....love your sense of humour.”

Another fan took the situation to a whole other level, quipping with new nicknames for some other stars along with Victoria.

“I had a chicken, one of them was named Victoria Peckham, another Hennifer Lopez, Margaret Hatcher and Princess Layer,” the comic quipped.



