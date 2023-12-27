Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry's claims in style

Prince William and Princess Kate's children display a sweet sibling bond

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have seemingly reacted to Prince Harr's shocking claims with their stunning Christmas post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have tried to remove Harry's fear as they released an adorable picture of their three children George, Charlotte and Louis on Christmas Day.

The new portrait, which attracted massive praise from royal fans, shows William and Kate's kids sitting together on a bench to display a sweet sibling bond.

The photo seems to be a reaction to Harry's claims about William and Kate's children.

The Duke of Sussex, wrote in Spare: "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."

Harry's words sparked reactions from royal fans and experts, with one claiming that Charlotte and Louis would never be the ‘heir and spare’ to their older brother George.