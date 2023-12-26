Prince Harry must be crying seeing THIS picture of royal Christmas

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children's adorable photo melts the hearts of many fans

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family appeared out in force for their annual walk to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, but there was a moment that must be knocking at Prince Harry's heart.

Christmas walk is a big moment for the royal family as they put on a united front to show off their family strength in style, and some of the pictures from the event go viral.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis undoubtedly stole royal fans' hearts on Monday after he spotted holding onto cousin Mia Tindall's hand during the walk, but the picture really saddened Harry who also wanted to see his children to enjoy the moments with their royal cousins.

The adorable photo might be melting the hearts of many fans, but it must be breaking Prince Harry's heart and getting him thinking about his own two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The sweet snaps will likely remind the former royal just how close-knit his family really are - as well as what his children are missing out on.

Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, have never got the chance to experience a royal Christmas with their cousins who enjoy together to make the festive season memorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent Christmas away from the Royal Family since 2020, and this year bared no different for the former roya.The new pictures of Louis and Mia will likely show Harry just how close his children could have been to their cousins - especially William's three children.