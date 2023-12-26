ECP approves nomination papers by Nawaz Sharif for Lahore's NA-130

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif arriving to attend his hearing at Islamabad High court in Islamabad on November 29, 2023. — Online

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers for the NA-130 constituency in Lahore have been approved Tuesday by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) without any objections, as the electoral authority begins scrutinising papers of all candidates today.

Party leader Bilal Yasin confirmed the development two days after he submitted the papers at the ECP on behalf of the PML-N supremo.

The former prime minister filed his nomination to contest polls from the Lahore and Mansehra constituencies, the papers for which were scrutinised today. Ahead of the scrutiny, the party tasked its legal team to brace for any likely objection to the supremo's submission.

"By the grace of Allah, Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers were accepted from NA-130," said Yaseen, a senior political leader in the party.

During a presser in Lahore, Yaseen — flanked by the party supremo's lawyer Amjad Parvez — said that Nawaz's papers have been approved without objection.

"Nawaz Sharif will succeed from this constituency in the February 8 elections. He will be elected prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth time," he added.

Yaseen also told Geo News that the questions posed by returning officers were addressed during the scrutiny process.

His lawyer said that the ECP has set up a portal for scrutiny of documents submitted by candidates.

"Nawaz Sharif's case meets all the conditions given in the law," the counsel said, adding that the PML-N supremo fulfils all ECP requirements to contest general polls.

"The returning officer has said that everything is complete from your side," the lawyer told media.

Geo News Lahore Bureau Chief Raees Ansari said NA-130 is Nawaz Sharif's home constituency from where he has previously contested.

"This is major news, as the situation was very ambiguous due to discussion about his disqualification in light of the Act of Parliament," he said.

The senior correspondent said that this means the PML-N supremo has been qualified to partake in the upcoming general polls slated to take place on February 8 next year.

"If, after winning, the PML-N gets more votes, then he will become the prime minister."

However, he added, any opponent candidate could take the matter to the election tribunal with objections based on which a decision will be taken.

But after his papers were approved today, Nawaz stands qualified to contest polls and can start campaigning as well.

"Now, if any objections are raised before the returning officers and they are subsequently dismissed, then the [candidate] can raise their objection before the election tribunal."

He added that the NA-130 seat comprises areas such as Gawalmandi and Anarkali, which are major parts of the city and remain the PML-N strongholds.

"The party still has a stronghold in this constituency from our surveys. There are clear chances of Nawaz Sharif winning from this seat. Bilal Yaseen is campaigning on behalf of Nawaz in the constituency," Ansari said.