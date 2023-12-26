Oti Mabuse welcomes her first child with husband Marius Lepure

Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly professional shared the joyful news on Instagram on Christmas Day

Oti Mabuse has welcomed her first child with husband Marius Lepure.

The 33-year-old Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly professional shared the joyful news on Instagram on Christmas Day, along with a sweet photo before elder sister Motsi accidentally revealed the tot's gender.

In the picture, Oti and Marius, dressed in matching festive onesies, lovingly cradled their new arrival, as well as their four-legged family member, while beaming with happiness

Writing: 'Merry Christmas Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones'.

Meanwhile Strictly host Motsi, 42, shared her own snap alongside husband Evgenij Voznyuk where she revealed she was the proud auntie of a baby girl.

Saying: 'Merry Christmas call us Auntie & Uncle !! Welcome to the family baby girl @otimabuse & @mariusiepure welcome to parenthood lol it’s going to be fun'.

Fans and famous friend rushed to the comments section to send their best wishes and gushed over the little one.

Comedian Katherine Ryan said: 'HELLO WELCOME BABY'.

While former Corrie actress and DOI winner Hayley Tamaddon said: 'Awwww Oti congratulations lovely! Have a wonderful Xmas xxx'.

Oti and Marius announced they were expecting on August 26, revealing their surprise baby news live on the mother-to-be's own ITV breakfast show.