Meghan Markle spreads Christmas cheer with a kind-hearted gesture

Meghan Markle recently made headlines for all the good reasons as the Duchess of Sussex made a generous donation to the non-profit organisation TrebeCafé in Germany as a pre-Christmas gift.



As per Mirror, the former Suits actress signed a cheque worth €4,600 for the charitable institute which provides shelters to needy young women.

Moreover, Meghan sent a few boxes of luxury makeup products alongside a heartfelt note.

The mother-of-two wrote, "I am firmly convinced that the work of the TrebeCafé is a necessity for the women and girls at risk in Düsseldorf."

While appreciating the organisation's sincere efforts, Meghan added, "The comfort, friendship, protection and advice you provide is in stark contrast to the harshness of their normal, everyday lives. Thank you for your commitment to improving their lives."

Notably, the kind-hearted donation was made through Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation.

Reacting to the Duchess of Sussex's Christmas presents, the manager of the TrebeCafé, Maria Peixoto told NRZ, "For many of our visitors, mascara or lipstick are hardly affordable luxury products."

She continued, "Beautifying yourself also means doing something good for yourself. And the women who visit us and have often experienced bad things can really use this."