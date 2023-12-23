Katie Price makes ‘BIG’ confession about panto blunder

Katie has openly admitted to having "balled up" her lines and improvising during the initial week of shows

Katie Price has acknowledged making errors during her performance in the pantomime, leading to a reduction in ticket prices following critical reviews.

The 45-year-old former glamour model, portraying The Wicked Fairy Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, earned £60,000 for the role.

However, Katie has openly admitted to having "balled up" her lines and improvising during the initial week of shows.

Speaking on the latest instalment of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she admitted: 'I am broken, knackered. If I have to read another script line, my head is ready to explode.

'For the past six days I've had to learn a full script, dance songs for panto that I don't know or I've never even heard of.

'On top of that my nerves. The stress I've put on myself this week is ridiculous. I have ballsed my lines up and had to make some stuff up, so hopefully nobody noticed it.

'Before I get on stage my mind's going blank - it's because I've been so tired. I need reassuring - this is new to me.

'I'm alright going on telly, podcasting, talking about myself, but when you've got to learn a script and you've got people who have paid for tickets you've got to be good.'

The podcast release comes as panto organisers reduced ticket prices for Katie Price's following scathing reviews online.

The glamour model has taken a hit during her first run of shows, after being called a 'disgrace' and accused of not bothering to learn the pantomime's dance routines.