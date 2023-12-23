Meghan Markle laughs at 'lonely' Harry when Duke cries missing his family?

Meghan Markle's reaction to Harry after Christmas snub from the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, are reportedly at loggerheads after being snubbed by King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had a plan to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family, have reportedly not been invited by the monarch.



Royal and showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield claimed Meghan has "no desire" to reconcile with her husband's family or return to the UK.

However, she believes that there are elements to the Duke, I do think he truly misses his family.



"I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the UK to patch things up. She would like to utilise the platform that they gave her to monetise this fame or infamy," Schofield told GB News.



The American journalist tried to reveal Harry's loneliness in her own words, saying: "I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial."

The expert's words suggest as Harry might be crying in silence missing his royal relatives as he and wanted to spend Christmas with them, but Meghan, who's not interest in traveling to the UK, would be laughing at her husband after the royal family's latest snub.