Ariana Grande becomes supportive girlfriend with tribute to beau Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande supports boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande paid tribute to her beau Ethan Slater with a special Christmas ornament that represented his latest Broadway role.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a carousel of photos which gave a glimpse into her life revealing that she was in full swing of the holiday season.

One of the photos showed a mini can of spam in the form of a Christmas ornament.





The tiny tribute referenced Slater’s current Broadway role in Spamalot, which is the revival of the 2005 musical adaptation of Monty Python and The Holy Grail.

Grande’s show of support was not rare as she was witnessed to have attended his shows in the past.

The couple's relationship as per Us Weekly has been going very strong despite the public's backlash over the timing of their relationship, given that Slater was previously a married man and a new father while Grande was recently divorced.

"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," the source said at the time.

"They’re both very involved in each other’s lives.”

The source added: "They’re both super family-oriented and love that about each other."

"They think he’s the perfect match for her," they gushed. "

Ethan is extremely respectful of her boundaries and her profession."