Celine Dion making all efforts to return to stage amid stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion is a fighter amid stiff-person syndrome: Source

Celine Dion is not going to back down and is making all the efforts to return to the stage amid Stiff-Person syndrome.



A source close to the singer spilled to US Weekly, “Celine is a fighter.”

“She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better,” stated an insider.

Source told the outlet that Celine’s sister revealed the songstress “is working hard to overcome her condition”.

The source claimed, “Celine has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team.”

Another source disclosed, “Celine is staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day.”

“Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces,” added an insider.

Earlier, the Grammy winner was reportedly spotted at a hockey game in Las Vegas with her three children, who watched the Montreal Canadiens lose to the Golden Knights.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” shared the My Heart Will Go On singer on social media.

Meanwhile, Celine and her team announced the release of 1998 album, These are Special Times to mark the 25th anniversary of her holiday album.