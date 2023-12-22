Brad Pitt finds true love in Ines de Ramon: ‘He’s more relaxed than before’

Brad Pitt, who recently rang in his 60th birthday with Ines de Ramon by his side, is reportedly satisfied with his new relationship.

As per People, an insider shared, "He's certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years."



The source added that the lovebirds "seem very comfortable when they're together."



An insider further revealed the Academy Award winner’s feeling after hitting 60, “Look, he's Brad Pitt. He's handsome, intelligent, famous and free. In his place, I'd be happy at any age."



Earlier, it was also reported that Ines De Ramon appeared as a support system for Pitt after his and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax made shocking claims about the actor.

While quoting Pitt's recent family feud, a source close to OK! Magazine shared, "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him."

"Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure. She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," a source added.

For the unversed, the former celebrity couple’s son allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.

At the time, Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old Pax made some horrific details about Pitt on his private Instagram account.

Notably, Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was just three-years-old. A year later, Pitt also formally adopted him.