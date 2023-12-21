Elahi to contest polls from 'three national, provincial' constituencies

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said he would contest the upcoming general elections from three national and three provincial constituencies.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, the former Punjab chief minister said that the country would plunge into a historical crisis if transparent general elections were not held.

Elahi urged to let the elections take place and lay the foundation for good thinking as only it had the future for the poor masses.

To a query, he said he agreed to Barrister Gohar Khan’s becoming the PTI chairman. To a question about level playing field in the polls, he said what to talk of levelling, when there was not even the field.

People were starving because of what former prime ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did to them.