Cher's set to shine at Glastonbury, confirms legends slot amidst excitement

Cher's Glastonbury dreams secure as star promises worthy farm presence.

Cher has seemingly confirmed her presence at Glastonbury 2024, expressing her eagerness to grace the iconic festival's stage.



The speculation surrounding Cher's potential appearance in the coveted Legends slot gained momentum, and during a chat with Rylan Clark on Scott Mills' radio show, the pop icon dropped the exciting news.



When Rylan inquired about the persistent rumors, asking if Cher would ever take on the prestigious Glastonbury Legends slot, the singer enthusiastically responded, "I'd like to!" Stunned by the revelation, Rylan sought confirmation, prompting Cher to affirm with a resounding "Yes!"

Rylan, caught up in the moment, exclaimed, "Right, Cher, shake my hand. I'm going to go down to Worthy Farm myself."

"I don't care what I've got to crawl through; believe me, there's a lot on that farm. I'm going to get you that Legends slot," Rylan declared.

The Legends slot at Glastonbury has seen iconic performances from stars like Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, and Dame Shirley Bassey, and Cher seems poised to join this illustrious lineup.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the legendary singer revealed her disinterest in Hall of Fame membership, stating, "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars."