In a major development, 70 rebels along with the commander of Balochistan Nationalist Army (BNA) have quit the separatist movement and laid down their arms, caretaker Balochistan Home Minister Jan Achakzai announced at a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday.

The announcement came as a favour to the Pakistani security forces who are fighting against the rising militancy in the country.

"Sarfaraz Bangalzai realised the enemy's conspiracy," Achakzai said while referring to the outlawed nationalist group's commander who has surrendered.

The minister said that the sons of this soil retracted after knowing about India's nefarious intentions.

"The BNA is spilling the blood of their brothers at the behest of India.

"Balochistan has been the biggest target of India's anti-Pakistan efforts as the enemy is aware of the fact that Pakistan's way to progress passes through Balochistan," the minister added.

This is the reason India has been trying to mislead the situation in the province for decades, he added.

Achakzai said that Bangalzai had taken Gulzar Imam Shanbay's place after the latter's arrest.

On the occasion, Bangalzai said that he has been away from his land and people and coming back feels good.



"Weapon is not the solution to a problem. The parents should educate their children and keep them away from a negative environment," he said.

The ex-BNA leader said that the banned militant outfits are also using women in their evil plans.

He revealed that the funding of the militant outfits is being done from India, while drug peddling and kidnapping are also part of the conspiracy.

Bangalzai told the media that the 70 BNA fighters have accompanied him there, while many others are also willing to give up.

He called on the state of Pakistan to make a policy for those who are willing to give up their separatist efforts and welcome them back.

At this, Achakzai said that Pakistan has a clear policy and those who want to come back will be welcomed.

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in militancy, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past year.

A report by Radio Free Europe in April stated that the modern weapons and military equipment — which was left behind by the US forces after the pullout from Afghanistan in 2021 — are being used by outlaws and Baloch separatist groups for terrorism in Pakistan.

The US had left behind weapons and military equipment worth $7 billion which later boosted the military capabilities of the terrorist groups in the country.

The report said that the US left behind firearms, communications gear, and even armoured vehicles which gave the militants a “vast war chest”.

It added that using the US weapons and equipment, both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups were waging insurgencies against the government in Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in violence over the past two years.