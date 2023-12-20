Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film achieves new feat

Beyoncé's Renaissance becomes the fifth highest-grossing film

Beyoncé concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé has taken the internet by storm, surpassing $1.9 million in US theaters and drawing over $30.8 millon since its release on December. 1.

The highly-anticipated concert film is listed as the fifth highest-grossing concert film worldwide.

Taylor Swift, who released her Eras Tour concert film in October, is currently on the No. 1 spot with a staggering box office collection of $179.2 million.

Beyonce is still behind greatest concert film artists including, Swift’s The Eras Tour Film, Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds ($65 million), Michael Jackson’s Bad ($20.3 million), and Justin Beiber’s Never Say Never ($73 million).



Queen Bey shared a series of pictures on Instagram, penning down a heartfelt note for her fans at the time of the film's release.

She wrote, “I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support.”

The Cuff it singer continued, “I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”

However, the mother of three addressed criticism noting, “I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman.”