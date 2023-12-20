Selena Gomez confirms Botox suspicions during makeup free outing

File Footage

Selena Gomez was recently spotted on a shopping spree in Los Angeles after officially confirming her romance with Benny Blanco.



The songstress, 31 appeared unbothered as she stepped out with a makeup free face.

The Calm Down singer also flaunted her new hairstyle during the latest outing with her close friend Anna Collins.



The singer donned a light grey sweatshirt over a grey trench coat. She completed her look with black pants and white shoes.

Several fans claimed that the musician has gone through some cosmetic procedures which completely changed her features.

One fan wrote, "That Botox destroying Selena's face."

"Selena looked so different," another chimed in.

Notably, Selena recently confirmed her budding romance with the record producer during a social media rant.

Amid the blooming relationship of the new lovebirds, a source close to the musician revealed to the Us Weekly, "Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time."

The report further stated, "Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together."