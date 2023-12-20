Cindy Crawford gushes over 'The Crown' cameo, recalls meeting Princess Diana

Cindy Crawford recalls meeting Diana following 'The Crown' cameo

Cindy Crawford celebrated her little cameo in popular Netflix series The Crown by remembering her heartfelt meeting with the late Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

On Dec. 20, the renowned model took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip from sixth season of the historical drama based on the British royal family.

In the shared scene, young Prince William, portrayed by Ed McVey was seen talking to Prince, Philip played by Jonathan Pryce about the posters of models placed in his room.

Alongside the video, Cindy wrote, "A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the "Super Models")."

In a follow-up Instagram story, the 57-year-old TV personality re-shared a heartwarming post, highlighting her interaction with late Princess.

She wrote, "Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace."

Cindy shared that Diana had contacted her team by herself and invited the then-supermodel for tea as "Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."

While showering praise on the late princess' humble nature, she added, "I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend."

Cindy penned that Diana showed us all what a modern day princess should be like.