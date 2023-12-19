The Voice Season 24 finalists revealed

The Voice Season 24 GRAND finalists gear up for finals

The Voice concluded with Top 5 pitching in their best performances on Monday, Dec. 18, a night before The Voice is set to announce the winner of season 24.

The Top 5 finalists of the singing competition include, Huntley and Mara Justine from Team Niall, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba, and finally, Lila Forde from Team Legend.

The night took off with Roar’s phenomenal performance, which prompted Gwen’s heartfelt remark, “I’m so happy for you. You said yes to me even though I said no to you. It’s a weird feeling. That was incredible. I feel like every time you just keep getting better and better.”

Reba chimed in with a compliment: “You know that old saying, ‘Go big or go home,’ you went big. Way to go. I am so happy for you.”

Meanwhile, Lila Forde stole the night with The Band’s rock classic The Weight.

Gwen was quick to respond, “You know I’m your fan. There’s something about you that has so much confidence. You just get better and better. You’re just weird enough that I believe you.”

John added: “You add so much individuality and authenticity to everything you do. You look so comfortable like you’re in the space you are supposed to be. I’m so excited for you to win The Voice.”

Mara Justine took off with Adele’s Turning Tables, prompting John and Niall to exchange a series of remarks.

John said: “So many regrets over here. It was so striking. We saw a different side to your voice. That rasp when it was gentle and subtle, it was really beautiful and powerful. I’m so impressed.”

Niall added: “I am so proud of you. I really hope when America goes to vote, they don’t forget this moment. You are an incredible singer. I hope you go on to win this thing.”

Huntley went ahead to belt out a rendition of Another Love by Tom Odell.

Gwen commented: “I love watching you get so emotional. It shows what a true artist you are. My favorite thing is how effortless you are. I understand why you chase your dream so hard.”

Niall shared in response, “I don’t know how you sang that after that video. Congratulations on killing it after that. It is so hard to be consistent every week and show different sides of yourself like you did there.”

Season 22 winner, Bryce Leatherwood also returned to The Voice stage with his country single, The Finger.

The last contestant of the night, Leigh startled the audience with Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley.

To which John said: “You are so remarkable Ruby. I ‘ve been a fan from the very beginning. Your voice has so much heft, maturity, and it feels so strong. It’s remarkable.”

Reba gushed: “I couldn’t have said it better. It’s been amazing watching you get on that stage. That was an Elvis song but you Ruby-ized it.”