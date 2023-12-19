Madonna reveals ‘serious’ new details about her hospitalisation

Madonna got candid about her recent hospitalisation during her Celebration Tour concert in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night.

The Material Girl singer 65, who was hospitalised in June for a ‘serious bacterial infection,’ revealed some more details from her medical emergency.

The musician told the audience that she was in an “induced coma for 48 hours” before she woke up. She then took a moment to thank her Kabbalah teacher, who was by her side at the hospital.

“The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,’” the Grammy-winning musician told the crowd, via video shared by fans on X, formerly Twitter.

During her speech, Madonna recalled the first moments when she came out of her coma.

“There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me, by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room,” she quipped, referring to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.